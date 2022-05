Dancehall King, Shatta Wale has expressed his desire to meet a little girl who sang his latest song effortlessly.

The little girl did justice to Shatta’s month-old song titled: ‘On God’, while enjoying a ride with her parents.

Her demeanor and how she delivered the lyrics showed the love she has for the superstar.

In turn, an elated Shatta Wale said he wants to meet and take photos with the little girl whom he described as a “pretty soul”.

