Raised in Manchester, joining Liverpool – meet fun-loving Frimpong

“You only live once, so while we’re on this earth, just have fun, love others and just give it positive energy – and then life’s good,” says Jeremie Frimpong.

Life is never dull when the Dutchman, who has completed a £29.5m move to Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen, is around.

From entertaining goal celebrations, which include getting teammates to shine his boots after scoring, to amusing post-match television interviews, right-sided defender Frimpong is all about fun.

“I like the pink by the way,” he told German football expert Archie Rhind-Tutt, who was wearing a pink jacket, in one live post-match television interview. “Very nice!”

“Often in football it becomes so serious that player interviews can be a bit dull,” former Germany midfielder Thomas Hitzlsperger tells BBC Sport.

“Frimpong hasn’t lost any of that freshness, that sense of ‘I am enjoying what I am doing here’. He is different, and he has such a refreshing tone.”

Another goal celebration with Leverkusen team-mate Amine Adli went viral on social media after Frimpong celebrated with a smoking gesture, just two days after Germany partly decriminalised marijuana use.

But don’t be fooled by Frimpong’s playful manner.

Liverpool are investing in a serious talent who started out in Manchester City’s academy system, showed promise at Celtic before making a name for himself with Bayer Leverkusen.

After four years in Germany, Frimpong is returning to England after helping Xabi Alonso’s side break Bayern Munich’s dominance and deliver a memorable league and cup double in 2023-24.

Chris Sutton, a Premier League winner with Blackburn in 1994-95, adds: “He’s one who I think has been on the radar for a lot of the really high-profile clubs for a while now, and now it is about him making that next step.”

Image source: Getty Images

Image caption: Frimpong (left) celebrates scoring for Bayer Leverkusen by placing his boot on team-mate Exequiel Palacios’ knee

A better attacker than defender?

Frimpong was born in Amsterdam – the fifth child of seven – although he has spent the majority of his life in Britain.

He was seven when he arrived in England with his family and grew up in the east Manchester suburb of Clayton, playing for AFC Clayton on Saturday mornings before turning out for Clayton Villa a few hours later.

Aged nine, he was scouted by Manchester City and placed in their academy, where he crossed paths with Jadon Sancho in the under-18s before the latter moved to Borussia Dortmund in 2017.

Frimpong went on to play for City’s under-23s, played in the EFL Trophy at places like Rochdale, Crewe and Barnsley, and made appearances in the Uefa Youth League.

But in 2019, at the age of 18, he left City for Celtic without playing a single minute of senior football.

Celtic, who paid City £300,000, originally bought Frimpong to provide cover but within three months he played – and was sent off – in the Scottish League Cup final against Rangers, who were managed by former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard.

Frimpong recovered from that red card to become a trusted member of the team, and just over a year later he signed for Leverkusen in a deal worth around £10m.

“I’ve never seen a better kid than him,” said Neil Lennon, his manager at Celtic.

“The quality of his play, the pace of his play, the end product.”

Former Celtic forward Sutton highlights Frimpong’s electric pace as he adds: “He was only at Celtic for a season or two and when he arrived you worried about him size-wise, but he gave the team such an attacking thrust.

“He is very small but size isn’t everything. He is extremely quick, and definitely attack-minded. I think everyone viewed him as a better attacker than defender.”

Image source: Getty Images

Image caption: Frimpong (right) has made 12 appearances for the Netherlands

‘Phenomenal speed’

The arrival of Frimpong at Liverpool is intended to help soften the blow of losing Trent Alexander-Arnold, who will become a Real Madrid player on Sunday.

According to his numbers, the 24-year-old is arriving at Anfield with serious potential.

Frimpong was one of the strongest runners in the Bundesliga in 2024-25, making 1,021 sprints, 2,116 intensive runs, registered a maximum speed of 36.34 km/h, and covered a distance of 259.6km over 33 games.

He is also versatile.

In his final appearance of the season, a 4-2 home defeat by Borussia Dortmund on 11 May, he played as a midfielder and scored. It was Frimpong’s 23rd goal in 133 Bundesliga matches.

He also completed 38 sprints – more than any other player on the pitch.

Image source: Opta

“What I find phenomenal is his speed when he is standing still and those kind of first few steps,” adds Hitzlsperger.

“That’s what he’s got, and he loves going forward. So he is equipped to be a wing-back.

“Defensively, he is still a very good player, but he is not your typical right-back that you see playing for teams like Inter Milan, who might defend for 90 minutes.

“Of course, there is a lack of height with him. But with his pace, drive and determination to set goals up, to get to the byeline and pull balls back, then wing-back is probably his best position.”

Will Frimpong make an instant impact in the Premier League?

With Netherlands teammates Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch in the Liverpool dressing room, he will be surrounded by familiar faces as he looks to settle quickly.

“People are talking about Conor Bradley being Liverpool’s first-choice right-back next season, and I get that, but you need fierce competition, and Frimpong would provide that,” adds Sutton.

“I know what an attacking threat he is, how quick and dynamic he is, and how good he is in 1v1 situations.”

Image source: Getty Images



Image caption: Frimpong has won two league titles – one with Celtic (2019-20) and one with Bayer Leverkusen (2023-24)

Two languages – one serious talent

Frimpong used the Bundesliga’s 2024-25 winter break to visit Ghana, his parents’ homeland, for the first time.

“It was English that was spoken in the house when I was growing up – that and the Ghanaian language called Twi,” he said.

“My mum would normally speak that to me, but my brothers and sisters all speak English. I’m still working on my Dutch.”

While in Ghana, Frimpong visited an orphanage in the capital Accra and was moved by what he saw.

“I bought them food, we sat together and I asked lots of them what they would like to be,” he added.

“The small children there didn’t know me at all but they came straight to me and wanted me to take their hands. They showed me so much warmth.

“In spite of their situation and the whole environment, they were so full of joy. They smiled and we just played football and were happy.”

Thomas Hitzlsperger and Chris Sutton were speaking to BBC Sport’s Chris Bevan.

Image source: Getty Images



Image caption: Frimpong (right) made 53 appearances in all competitions for club and country in 2024-25