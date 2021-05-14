The Nungua Traditional Council has imposed a GH¢100,000.00 hefty fine on one Evangelist Prince Adu Asare, a radio presenter and owners of No.1 FM for disparaging comments made against the people of Teshie and Nungua.



In addition to the cash, they have also been asked to bring five white cows, seven sheep, and seven goats, 25 white fowls, seven knives and seven full pieces of white, black, and red calico each.



They are also to bring seven boxes each of schnapps, castle bridge, cloth Holland, as well as seven crates of white eggs and red eggs.



They have been given a two-week ultimatum to settle the fine.

This was after the Gborbu Wulomo Shitse, Overlord of the Ga-Dangme state invited the presenter and the producer of the religious show ‘Adom Mmere’ to appear before the traditional leaders to justify their comments.



They are said to have proclaimed that Teshie and Nungua towns are plagued with witchcraft and a deity in the town called ‘Ogbee Sango’ who is responsible for curses and misfortunes in the area.



They are also said to have claimed that it was impossible for any business to flourish at Nungua as the founders of the town are witches and wizards.



They further claimed that Nungua is the headquarters of all witches in the area.



According to Kasapafmonline, Evangelist Asare, who appeared with the programme’s manager of the station, apologised to the large gathering comprising representatives from various Ga Dangme groups.



Osu Klottey and Naadu Wulom Numo Osikan Kpeneku said the items were to pacify and cleanse all the Ga Dangme clans for disparaging and denigrating the people of the land.



While apologising profusely for the unfortunate incident, they assured that such an incident will not happen again.



They also said they are willing to use their medium to project and promote activities of the Nungua township.



The programme’s manager added that they were prepared to offer opportunities for two people who want to work with the outfit.

Read full statement below: