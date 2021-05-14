The president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, has lauded Asempa FM for the insightful maiden sports seminar held on Friday.

The programme was held at the Sun Lodge Hotel in Accra.

The programme aimed at drawing the attention of elite clubs to how to secure sponsorships and help in branding their clubs properly.

Speaking at the seminar, Mr Okraku lauded Asempa FM for such an initiative.

“I thank you [Asempa FM and the Multimedia Group] very much for showing us the way and you have changed my way for our sports,” he said.

“You have played a huge part in adding knowledge levels in our game and I say thank you for this seminar and through this, we can ignite the passion for our football and send it to where it belongs,” he added.

Asempa Sports has Ghana at heart and will be rolling out more insightful programmes to help develop Ghana sports.