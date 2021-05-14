Maiden Asempa FM Sports Seminar successfully held [Photos]

The maiden edition of the Asempa FM Sports Seminar has been held successfully in Accra today.

The seminar was to help football clubs in the premier league as well as the Women’s league on how to secure sponsorships and brand their clubs for optimum impact.

The over all goal is also to help make the local league attractive through effective marketing and branding strategies.

Club representatives were also coached on how to brand their clubs to draw the attention of the corporate world.

Highly ranked personalities in Ghanaian football were all present at the insightful seminar.

Media personalities, freelancers and representatives from the Sports Ministry were all present at the seminar.

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, Ike Tandoh, Club PRO’s among other personalities in football circles were also present.