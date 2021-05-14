The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong Boanuh, has, with immediate effect, recalled all police officers on Operation Vanguard duty.

A communication released on Thursday, May 13, 2021, has asked all personnel serving on the operation to return to their various stations.

They are also expected to return all logistics including weapons, Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs), vehicles, among others at the National Headquarters.

The directive was contained in a police signal to the Director of National Operations, ACP Arhin Kwasi Annor.

The signal did not explain why the recall is being done.

