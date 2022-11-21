Dancehall musician Samini has dropped a new song, ‘WinAfricaWin’, for African football teams that qualified for the World Cup tournament currently ongoing in Qatar.

The musician has been in the news for the past days after he rubbished the official World Cup song composed for the team.

A few days ago, the Kentos Music Band with the blessing of the Ministry of Youth and Sports released the official cheer song for the Black Stars.

Titled ‘Osey’, the song is expected to gear up fans to support the Stars ahead of the games in Qatar, which took off on November 20.

The launch, which was held at the Sky Bar 25, Villagio Vista, Accra, was attended by some former Black Star players – including John Paintsil, Sulley Muntari, John Mensah, Stephen Appiah, Derek Boateng, Laryea Kingston, Joseph Paintsil, and John Mensah.

Also present at the event were the Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustafa Yussif; Media Mogul, Bola Ray, William Asare, and South Africa High Commissioner to Ghana, Grace Janet Mason, among other hosts of renowned personalities.

However, Samini claims the song isn’t catchy enough for a World Cup banger.

According to him, the song is wack, adding that, he or some of the A-list musicians in Ghana could have done a better job for the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

He has, therefore, released a new song dubbed ‘WinAfricaWin’ for Ghanaians to jam to it as they play against Portugal on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

Listen to the song below:

