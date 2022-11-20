Qatar became the only host nation to lose the opening game in World Cup history after a 2-0 defeat to Ecuador on Sunday at the Al Bayt Stadium.

An Enner Valencia double in the first half was all it took to make Qatar the first host team to lose the opening match of its World Cup, but truthfully the match was more lopsided than the score reflected.

The hosts of the last four FIFA World Cups: Russia, Brazil, South Africa, and Germany did not lose in the opening matches to start their fabulous trips.

Valencia won a penalty on the 13th minute when he was brought down by goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb and slotted in beautifully for the opener.

The South Americans doubled their lead 31 minutes with Valencia scoring again.

The Fenerbahçe forward headed in the second from an Angelo Preciado precise lofted pass into the box in the 31st minute.

The first half finished 2-0 in favour of Ecuador.

In the second half, Ecuador seemed to have taken their leg off the gas a bit, with Qatar also having some good spells in the game.

Ecuador now lead Group A with three points ahead of tomorrow’s meeting between Senegal and the Netherlands.