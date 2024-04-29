The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has joined calls on President Akufo-Addo to publish the full audit report by KPMG on the contract between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Ltd (SML).

President Akufo-Addo initiated the audit of the contract between these entities on January 2, 2024.

After the audit report was submitted on April 24, 2024, a statement from the Presidency said the cumulative fees disbursed under the contracts from 2018 until the suspension date exceed one billion Ghana cedis.

During the “Moment of Truth” series, Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer for the NDC, stressed the imperative of recovering all payments made to SML.

He added that, persons involved in the contract must be arrested and prosecuted.

“The NDC demands the immediate publication of the full KPMG investigative report on the dealings between SML and the GRA. Mr President, why are you hiding that report? That report was conducted and put together by KPMG after their investigation at the expense of the Ghanaian taxpayer

“KPMG did not do that work for free, they were paid by the Ghanaian taxpayer…so why are you keeping that report like a CIA confidential report in your drawer in your office?” he questioned.

Among other demands, the opposition party contends that all contracts between SML and GRA must be terminated immediately.

“We in the NDC here demand the immediate termination of all, not some, all illegal contracts entered between SML and the GRA. Here we are talking about their transaction audit agreements, their external price verification agreements and their downstream petroleum audit agreements…

Also, “the retrieval of all payments by the government to SML under the illegal agreement has occasioned a huge financial loss to the state. Once the agreements are illegal then the state cannot respect those agreements…an agreement signed in contravention of the laws of this country cannot stand the test of law in this country and therefore any payment made under this village agreement must be retrieved.”

