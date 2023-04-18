Public Utilities Workers Union of the Trades Union Congress has registered their displeasure with the nomination of Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah as Deputy Managing Director, Finance and Administration at the Ghana Water Company Limited.

In a petition to the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, the Union indicated that, Mr Nuamah does not have the required qualification for the job.

“The position of Deputy Managing Director, Finance and Administration requires a person who among other qualifications and experience, should be a certified Chartered Accountant belonging to an accredited institute of Chartered Accountants.

“The information we have gathered indicates that Mr Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah is not a Chartered Accountant and is thus not qualified to be appointed as a Deputy Managing Director, Finance and Administration,” the petition read in parts.

They are therefore of the view that, he should not be considered for the position.

“It would therefore be anomalous and ludicrous for GWCL to be given a non-chartered Accountant to superintend the work of subordinates who are qualified chartered Accountants,” the Union bemoaned.

The petition also stressed that, his nomination will create “avoidable tension and chaos within the company.”

Below is the petition