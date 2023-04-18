Man jailed for 10 years over fake money

A British man has been jailed for 10 years in Morocco for possessing and distributing counterfeit money while on holiday.

Oliver Andrews, from Bournemouth, had travelled with a friend to Marrakech when they were arrested in November.

The pair, who have already spent five months in prison, were convicted and sentenced at a hearing on 11 April.

Alanna Cornick said she is able to speak to Mr Andrews twice a week on the phone

Mr Andrews’ partner, Alanna Cornick, described it as the “worst possible outcome” and said they would appeal.

On 10 November 2022, the 29-year-old and a friend went to a nightclub on the last night of their holiday.

The following morning, Moroccan police arrested both men and told Mr Andrews half of his money was counterfeit, his family said.

The pair were also accused of creating an organised criminal group and making counterfeit money but judges at last week’s court hearing acquitted them of both charges.

Following the sentencing, Ms Cornick said: “I’ve been an absolute mess. I’m lost for words – I literally can’t believe it.

“It’s been the most emotional 24 hours ever. We’ve just got to stay hopeful and keep our fingers crossed.”

Mr Andrews says he did not know the money was counterfeit.

The men are now waiting for a new court date when the case will be heard again by a different judge.