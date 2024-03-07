March 2024 heralds the two-year mark of the appointment of Dr. Hazel Berrard Amuah as the CEO of PLIG.

Appointed in March 2022, Dr. Hazel Berrard Amuah has re-affirmed PLIG’s commitment to enhancing the lives of communities across our markets by helping them grow and succeed.

Reflecting on a recent 50,000 USD donation to Citi FM/Citi TV’s “OperationRebuild” project, to build resettlement centres for the people affected by the Akosombo dam spillage, Dr. Hazel Berrard Amuah noted that the donation was made through the Prudence Foundation.

The Prudence Foundation The Prudence Foundation leverages Prudential’s long term mindset and geographical scale to make communities safer, more secure and more resilient (https://www.prudentialcorporation-asia.com/corp/prudential-pca/en/prudence-foundation).

Presenting the 50,000 USD cheque to Citi FM/Citi TV, Dr. Hazel Berrard Amuah noted that PLIG believed “in covering every life for every future. So, if we must cover every life for every future then what it simply means is that every Ghanaian must be protected, must be safe, must be sound, must be covered, must be sheltered, must be fed, must be clothed.”

Over the last two years, PLIG has also been involved in significant sustainability projects. In 2022 for instance, The UNFPA programme, KASPRO (Kayayei Assistance Project) came to an end with an exhibition at Kinbu Secondary Technical School on 30th October,2022. Overall, 50 head porters were trained in bead making, soap making, batik making and makeup, to give them alternative ways of catering for themselves. They were also trained on steps to take in personal hygiene, reproductive health as well as incidents of sexual abuse. In 2022, the Prudence Foundation was a proud two-time sponsor of this initiative to help the women get the most out of life.

Dr. Hazel Berrard Amuah has noted that in Prudential has recently launched new values, and some of these values speak directly to the community spirit that underpins their current sustainability approaches.

She notes that PLIG works to create environments that are safe and are she also leads a team that is responsive and executes with excellence and integrity.