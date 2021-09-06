Overseer of the Heaven’s Gate Ministry, Prophet Kumchacha, has dished out some food for thought for anyone who cares to listen.

In a period where the craze for wealth, whether ill-gotten or genuine, is on the rise, Prophet Kumchacha has admonished the modern generation to pull their brakes.

According to the man of God, the craze is the major reason for the incessant ritual killings and other crimes which have made headlines quite recently.

He advised the youth to be patient – a virtue he said breeds victory – while speaking as a guest on the spiritual segment of Adom TV’s Ahosepe Xtra.

Prophet Kumchacha preached that walking hand-in-hand with God earns many benefits than pacing ahead of God.

“If you do not die early, prison will be your new home,” he reminded as he states other undeniable fates that await such persons.

Prophet Kumchacha likened persons engaging in competition of vanity to Satan, who he described as a force on earth with the motive of killing, stealing and destroying.

Watch video below: