A 55-years-old Yaw Baah, a resident at Techiman, woke up to find a heap of torn Ghana cedis notes behind his window.

The man, worried and not sure of where the money was from, reported what he had seen behind his widow to the Techiman Police.

The Police moved to the scene to find torn notes of Ghana cedis which included GH¢50, GH¢20 and GH¢10 notes which amounted to several thousands of cedis.

The personnel of the Ghana Police Service, who visited the scene, took photographs and sent the money to the station for further investigation.