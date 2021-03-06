The Head of the Bethel Prayer Centre at Morle in the Jaman North District in the Bono Region, Prophet Osei Blankson, has courted trouble for himself for allegedly slashing the thumb of an 11-year-old boy with a blade.

The cruel act by the prophet was allegedly perpetrated on the boy at Morle near Sampa.

He accused the boy of stealing GH¢10 belonging to him.

Narrating the incident to the Daily Graphic, the father of the victim, Kwaku Dabie, alias Anointing, said the incident took place last Friday, February 26, 2020.

According to him, the victim was living with his aunt whose daughter was married to Prophet Blankson.

Meat for meal

He said on that fateful Friday, the prophet could not find a GH¢10 note he said belonged to him and accused the boy of stealing.

Surprisingly, Dabie said, the prophet waited until midnight when the boy was asleep and slashed his thumb.

In the words of Dabie, Prophet Blankson sent the boy to buy meat for a meal that was being prepared, only for him to return and be accused of stealing the money.

He said though he was living with his wife at Yaamiensa, a town not far from Morle, he got to know about the incident just last Wednesday, March 4.

“My wife who had gone to Sefwi in the Western North Region to attend to her farm called to inform me about the incident on Wednesday,” he said.

Discipline

Dabie said he immediately went to Morle to verify the story and met Prophet Blankson with members of the Morle Unit Committee, and he confirmed he committed the act.

“He said he did that to instill discipline in the boy so that he will not grow up to become a thief,” he recounted.

Dabie said he took the boy to the Sampa Government Hospital where his wound was cleaned and his thumb stitched.

He said he had reported the incident to the Sampa police who are handling the matter.

Police confirm

The Jaman North District Police Commander, Superintendent Vitus Napen, has confirmed the story.

“We have the issue before us and the culprit is already in custody,” he said.

Supt Napen added that Prophet was being processed for court.