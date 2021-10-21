A 14-year-old schoolboy has appeared in court charged with the murder of five-year-old Logan Mwangi, from Bridgend.

The teenager, who has not been identified by police because of his age, spoke at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court to confirm his name, age and address.

He had already been charged with perverting the course of justice over the little boy’s death in July.

Judge Stephen Harmes told him ‘take your hands out of your pockets before he remanded him in authority care ahead of a crown court appearance.

He said: ‘Mr Isaac (your lawyer) will help you understand what’s going on.

‘You’ll be going to Crown Court probably next week but for now, you’ll continue as you have been.’

The court held the boy’s bail conditions included wearing an electronic tag and staying away from Sarn.

Logan – also known as Logan Williamson – was found dead in Ogmore River near Pandy Park in Bridgend after police were called to a report of a missing child at 5.45 am on Saturday, July 31.

He was taken to the Princess of Wales Hospital in the town, where it was confirmed that he had died.

Logan’s step-father John Cole, 39, has also been accused of murder after he was found with a string of injuries.

Cole and Logan’s mother Angharad Williamson, 30, have also been charged with perverting the course of justice.

A spokesman for South Wales Police told MailOnline: ‘Detectives investigating the death of five-year-old Logan Mwangi from Sarn, Bridgend have charged a 14-year-old boy with murder.’

A police diver surfaces in the bank of river Ogmore in Lower Llansantffraid near Bridgend during the investigation.

Logan was in a nursery class at Brynmenyn Primary School in Bridgend where he was loved by pupils and staff.

Mother Lois Shepherd, 25, left a cuddly toy baby shark chosen by daughter Maisie-Rae, four, after news of his death was made public.

She said at the time: ‘I’m just shocked and gobsmacked – the is such a small community everyone is feeling the pain of what happened.’

Messages left at the river bank also included: ‘Fly high Logan, sending love and kisses,’ ‘RIP angel’ and ‘Thinking of you.’