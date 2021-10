The 44-year-old man, who is alleged to have murdered his wife at Nyankyerenease in Kumasi, has died.

Police say he had taken in some poisonous substances in an attempt to end his life when he was arrested.

He was picked up at Kronum where he had earlier contacted a friend.

He was rushed to the Komfo-Anokye Teaching Hospital when his condition worsened and died on admission on Thursday.

