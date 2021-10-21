Police are investigating circumstances surrounding the death of a three-year-old boy whose body was found in a car at the premises of the St. Peter’s Cathedral Basilica at Roman Hill in Kumasi.



Witnesses say the toddler, Stephen Acheampong, a pupil of the St Peters Day Care centre, was found in the Toyota Corolla with registration number GE 7600-20, half-naked.

Young Acheampong, according to reports, was nowhere to be found after the close of school until the owner of the car drew the attention of school authorities.

The vehicle owner admitted it was not locked but it is not immediately clear how the boy found his way into the car.



A member of the team that went in search of the boy late afternoon on Tuesday told Luv News’ Erastus Asare Donkor the lack of clothes and footwear when he was found in the car raises eyebrows.

He added the deceased had foam in his mouth and blood from his nose.

The Zongo Police Command has since commenced investigations into the matter with an invitation extended to the vehicle owner and headmistress of the daycare.

