Presenter Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, has replied actress and presenter Adu Safowaa after the latter said Delay doesn’t deserve to be celebrated.

In an earlier video, madam Safowah said Ghanaians shouldn’t eulogise Delay in any way because she has achieved nothing in the entertainment industry.

According to her, Delay has gained prominence for over two decades but cannot boast of a “common” film studio unlike her counterparts in Ghana and Nigeria.

She added that, Delay is cheap because her locations for interviewing her guests show she has no class and also not worthy to be tagged a role model.

But Delay has come out to debunk her claims saying, she can choose to interview whoever at wherever, adding that, all that is important is bringing in the numbers.

In the video that she posted on her official Instagram page, Delay was quoted as saying:

I signed in to be an extraordinary presenter – My job is to interview people, bring in the numbers and make the headlines. It doesn’t matter if the person is popular or not… who and where.

I can seat by the gutter or hang in the air like a monkey… I can even decide to sit in a basket or on a stool but at the end of the day, I have to deliver. That is what I am here to do, she said.

