Suspected members of the dreaded Iceland confraternity have brutally murdered a father and son in Ikot Ibekwe community in Ukanafun Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom.

The victims, identified as Chief Ephraim Jacob Obonukut and his son, Prophet Kufre Obonukut, were attacked with a machete to death in their family compound at Ikot Ibekwe, few kilometres to Ikot Akpankuk, headquarters of the Local Government at the weekend.

Family sources, who spoke to Nigerian Tribune, said the cultists came to kill Prophet Kufre, and when he raised the alarm, his father was pushed to go up to save him.

“But the criminals turned and also attacked the father on his head and other parts of his body with a machete,” the source said.

Another source from the bereaved family said the killing might be connected to the fact that Prophet Kufre, who was the founder of Last Bus Stop Church (LBC), Ikot Ibekwe, was an object of envy by some Church founders in the area.

According to the source, the prophet was accused of luring members from other churches through miracles.

“It is very sad to miss a father and a son at the same time. At the moment, the mother is bedridden. The prophet had been buried while the father is to be buried later because of his chieftaincy status,” the source said.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, Odiko Macdon, who confirmed the incident, said an investigation is ongoing with a view to unravelling the immediate and remote causes of the attack.

“Discreet investigations are ongoing to ascertain the immediate and remote causes of the incident,” he assured, urging members of the civil society to volunteer intelligence to security agents with a view to apprehending the culprits who are still at large.