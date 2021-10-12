A Form Four student was on Monday, October 11 stabbed to death after he had issues with another man over a woman in a bar located in Siongiroi area, Chepalungu in Bomet County, Kenya.

Police say that the student, whose identity is yet to be made public, was stabbed twice in the neck by an unknown person after they started fighting over a lady.

Siongiroi location chief Joseph Ngeno said that the deceased, who was a student at Kapsinendet Secondary School within Chepalungu Sub-County, sustained deep cuts and died while he was being rushed to a Siongiroi health centre.

“The cuts are so deep, he was stabbed with a very sharp knife, the blood spilt all over the place even some drops were traced all the way to the dispensary where he was taken by those who witnessed the incident,” Ngeno said.

Asked whether the police had arrested the woman and man in question, Ngeno said that the lady was still new in the area.

He further told K24 Digital that the woman recently moved to Siongiroi area from Sotik sub-county after she saw how things had turned ugly leading to the death of the student.

However, Nelson Masai, who is the police boss, said that officers attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have managed to arrest the suspect.

“He is currently being held at Chebunyo police post and he is assisting the officers in the investigations,” said Masai.

This comes just hours after a man, who assaulted his wife on Friday night in Migori County, was found dead at Total area located along the busy Migori- Kuria highway.

The man is said to have fought with his wife and he was accusing him of infidelity when things worsened and they started quarrelling.