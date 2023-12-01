Gabriela Green-Thompson is living out the fantasy of many little girls as she embraces her role as a professional mermaid known as Nokukhanya the Mermaid.

This captivating performer enthralls shoppers at Johannesburg’s Cresta Mall in an aquatic tank.

However, the allure of Nokukhanya’s profession took a different turn, revealing its dangerous side during a life-threatening incident.

A viral TikTok video showcased the harrowing moment when Gabriela, also known as @Nokukhanya the_Mermaid_Sister, faced potential danger.

In the footage, she skillfully maneuvers to the surface for air after her tail got entangled in the reef.

Despite the situation, Green-Thompson, maintaining her professionalism, swiftly acted to free herself from the entanglement to avoid drowning.

The video, initially shared by @fezilemagula on TikTok, has garnered over 17.5 million views and has been reposted by numerous news outlets and countless netizens.

