A bride is seen sobbing uncontrollably on her wedding day in a viral video circulating online.

Despite numerous attempts by attendees to console her, the bride remained visibly heartbroken after her ex-partner unexpectedly disrupted the ceremony.

According to reports, a man claiming to be the bride’s ‘baby daddy’ stormed the venue unannounced to cause mayhem.

He claimed the bride spent the night with him thus was shocked she was getting married to another man.

This incident, reported to have occurred in Ivory Coast, has ignited extensive discussions on various social media platforms.

The caption accompanying the video on a popular blog read, “The father of her child arrived to ruin the wedding because she was with him the day before.”

While some netizens believe the event was staged, others vehemently condemn the man for ruining the life of the bride.

Check out the video: