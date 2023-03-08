Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has said she was elated to be named as the running mate to former President John Mahama in 2020.

However, she cannot jump the gun to say she will be re-appointed in the 2024 election.

To her, it is inappropriate to make hasty generalization when the time is not due and therefore it is only the responsibility of the former President to take that decision.

“You cross the bridge when you get there, you don’t cross the bridge and look back. It doesn’t work that way and so let’s wait for the right time. I was very elated when people especially women supported me when I was named as the running mate for John Mahama.

“That encouragement and support from women gave me that urge not to fail and so it was important that I took my job seriously and so let’s wait for what God has in store for us,” she said in an interview on Adom FMs morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday.

Despite the fact that the opposition National Democratic Congress is yet to decide on its flagbearer for 2024 in line with the party’s constitution, former President John Dramani Mahama has been tipped as the likely candidate.

Former Kumasi Metropolitan Chief Executive for Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu and former Minister for Finance, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, have also been tipped as likely persons to give Mr Mahama a stiff competition as far as the flagbearership position is concerned.

Having lost following an attempt to regain power in 2020 with former Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate, there somehow remains who becomes a running mate for an NDC-John Mahama in 2024?