The Special Advisor to the Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation (MESTI), Oliver Boachie, has called on stakeholders to prioritis e the well-being and dignity of workers to foster a sustainable future.

He explained that a healthy workforce was the backbone of every thriving economy since their well-being directly impacted their productivity.

“We recognise that building a sustainable future for work through health, environment, safety and security requires a collaborative effort from all sectors of society, therefore, companies must strive for that,” he said.

He indicated that globally, nearly 2.8 million workers were losing their lives each year due to occupational accidents and diseases, with an additional 374 million suffering from non-fatal occupational accidents.

He said although there was a paucity of data in the country, global statistics underscored the urgent need for comprehensive health initiatives at workplaces.

Mr Boachie was speaking during the 5th edition of the Health, Environment Safety and Security (HESS) Awards organised in Accra.

