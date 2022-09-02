South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and the US President Joe Biden will hold talks on 16 September on a number of issues including trade and energy, the White House has said.

“The leaders, building on their productive call in April and the US-South Africa Strategic Dialogue in August, will discuss opportunities to deepen our cooperation on trade and investment, infrastructure, climate and energy, and health,” it said in a statement on Thursday.

It added that the presidents would also reaffirm the partnerships between their two countries and “discuss our work together to address regional and global challenges”.

READ MORE: