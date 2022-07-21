African leaders will meet President Joe Biden in Washington in mid-December for the first major summit organised by the US for the continent.

A statement from President Biden said the US-Africa Leaders’ Summit, scheduled for 13-15 December “will underscore the importance of US-Africa relations and increased co-operation on shared global priorities”.

President Biden has not visited any African country since becoming president but has hosted several leaders from the continent, including President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya and South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa.

Last week Mr Biden met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi ln Jeddah.

Analysts believe the meeting is part of American efforts to counter the growing influence of China in Africa and more recently inroads made by Russia in the continent.