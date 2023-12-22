Parliament has approved the 2024 Budget Estimates of the Office of Government Machinery, the sum of two billion and seventy-four million, eight hundred and twenty-seven thousand, one hundred and sixty-four Ghana Cedis (GH¢2,074,827,164.00) for the 2024 financial year.

The Finance Committee chaired by Kwaku Kwarteng in the report presented to the plenary for the approved under sub-heading named 2024 budgetary allocation in paragraph 7. 10.2 noted that the authority has been allocated an amount of GH¢308,944,822 for its operation in 2024.

The allocation however does not include payments arising out of the Government and Support Agreement.

He further submitted that, the allocation therefore does not give full view of the government’s commitments to the Ghana-Card project for the 2024 financial year.

The Committee therefore urged the Ministry of Finance to make projections for payments that may arise out of the GSA and allocate same to the National Identification Authority, NIA, to give a clear picture of government commitments to the partnership and expenditure on the projects.

According to the report, the Office of the President and its agencies will in 2024 implement a number of activities which include, the celebration of Ghana’s 67th Independence Anniversary and 2024 Founders Day, maintenance activities at the Jubilee House, Peduase Lodge and six other lodges, Support state and state assisted funerals, Host Heads of State and other foreign senior government officials and Organise Cabinet meetings and retreats.

During the year under review, the Millennium Development Authority will construct and complete sustainable, climate smart irrigation systems to cover an area of 7,000 acres at Kasunya. The Authority will operationalise all anchor farmers by April, 2024.

It would train and enable 500 youth farmers as well as construct accommodation for 300 youth farmers

At the Banda Enclave, the authority would clear and develop 6000 acres of land for cultivation of various commodities, set up irrigation systems and engage prospective anchor farmers. It would also construct equipment sheed and warehousing facilities.

At Kumawu enclave, the Authority would clear and develop 10,000 acres of land for production. It will also set up irrigation systems and engage prospective anchor farmers. It would also construct equipment shed and warehousing facilities

In the area of the Public Sector Reform, the Secretariat will pursue actions towards the review of the National Public Sector Reform Strategy (NPSRS) and the implementation of the Public Sector Reform for results Project (PSRRP) and to continue to coordinate the Open Government Partnership (OGP) Initiatives through a number of activities including: Printing OGP 5″ National Action Plan, Organising Sectorial Engagements with Implementation Agencies and key stakeholders to disseminate the 5 OGP Action Plan and Organising monitoring and feedback sessions with Implementing Agencies.

Check out the two Ghanaian universities Tyrone Marhguy is eyeing

Bono Regional House of Chiefs suspends Berekum Traditional Council

Ashanti Regional Security Council bans movement of motorbikes, tricycles near Kumasi Airport