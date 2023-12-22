Prepare for a tactical masterclass, with SuperSport viewers on GOtv set to be treated to Round 17 action from Serie A, running Friday 22 and Saturday 23 December 2023.

The action gets underway on Friday evening, with heavyweights Lazio and AC Milan facing potential banana skins away to Empoli and Salernitana respectively. The Rossoneri are happy to have Algerian star Ismael Bennacer back in the fold after his recovery from a long-term knee injury.

“After seven months of perseverance, struggles and hard work, I’ve finally seen the light at the end of this long tunnel,” said the midfielder. “A huge thank you to everyone who has been by my side on my journey to recovery. The surgeons, physiotherapists and all members of the medical staff.”

The headline match for this round is the ‘Derby Del Sole’ between Roma and Napoli from the Stadio Olimpico late on the evening of Saturday 23 December. Both the Giallorossi and the Partenopei are striving to finish in the top four this season, making this a key clash in the race for the UEFA Champions League berths.

Roma have made a habit of making things hard for themselves, as expressed by midfielder Leandro Paredes: “It was very important for us. It seems that if we don’t suffer, it doesn’t count!”

He added, “There is always hunger, unfortunately, we tend to reach the final stages suffering and under pressure. We have many aspects that need improvement and we’re working on them.”

Saturday, aside from the Roma v Napoli clash, also features Internazionale hosting Lecce at the iconic San Siro and looking to midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu to continue excelling in his role as a deeper-lying playmaker.

“I always did have that hunger to help the team, you are just not used to seeing it,” said the Turkish star. “I can say it is not easy to be a playmaker after being a trequartista. I analysed many situations, the staff helped me. I get a few more yellow cards, but that’s just part of the role.”

Serie A broadcast details

All times CAT

Friday 22 December

19:30: Empoli v Lazio – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Select 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360

21:45: Salernitana v AC Milan – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Select 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360

Saturday 23 December

13:30: Frosinone v Juventus – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

16:00: Bologna v Atalanta – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Select 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360

19:00: Verona v Cagliari – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Football

19:00: Internazionale v Lecce – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Select 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360

21:45: Roma v Napoli – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Select 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360