— Match of the week —

A potential thriller between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool in North London on Saturday evening is the pick of matches this week. The Reds and Spurs have provided some of the most dynamic football on offer so far this season, and the former team’s Cody Gakpo is set to play a major role going forward.

“You have to understand that Gakpo is still a young player,” said Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman. “When he first went to Liverpool, the team was struggling and that made it difficult for him to make a quick impact.

“If you join a team that is doing well, then you have a chance to come in when the moment is right, but Liverpool needed something quickly and that was tough. You have to give him that time to develop and to adapt to the Premier League because it’s a different level.

— Player to watch —

One of the key talents to keep an eye out for is Brighton & Hove Albion’s Ansu Fati, who joined the Seagulls on loan from Barcelona just before the end of the transfer window. He will be looking to make a major impact for the team in blue and white when they visit Aston Villa in Saturday’s early kickoff.

“I feel the responsibility to help this talent to become great players. Sometimes the coaches think only of the result, only of their career but football needs to have great players. It’s a big responsibility and I feel it. I think our style is very close with his characteristics, with his qualities,” said Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi of the African-born star.

— Derby rivalry —

The biggest derby rivalry on offer in this round arrives on Monday night and sees Fulham host Chelsea at Craven Cottage. The Blues have made a shake start under manager Mauricio Pochettino, with former player William Gallas arguing that they need a striker and midfielder to improve.

“Chelsea need a striker, one striker and maybe one experienced midfielder. They need a striker although it looks like [Nicolas] Jackson is really good, he is still young and has to learn,” said Gallas. “I don’t know if he is going to score enough goals for Chelsea to help them win the Premier League one day.”

Premier League broadcast details

All times CAT

Saturday 30 September

13:30: Aston Villa v Brighton & Hove Albion – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Premier League

16:00: Newcastle United v Burnley – LIVE on SuperSport Blitz, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Football

16:00: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Premier League

18:30: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Premier League

Sunday 1 October

15:00: Nottingham Forest v Brentford – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Premier League

Monday 2 October

21:00: Fulham v Chelsea – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Premier League