AFC Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo has expressed his excitement after playing a crucial role in Ghana’s qualification to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

In the final Group E game against the Central African Republic (CAR), the 23-year-old came off the bench and set up Ernest Nuamah for the decisive goal in Kumasi to end the game 2-1 for the Black Stars.

Mohammed Kudus cancelled Louis Mafouta’s early strike with a fine free kick. The win propelled Ghana to finish as group winners with 12 points.

“That was a good game, tough game and the pitch was not so good and the opposition surprised us, they were really good and of course, I am happy to say I came off to provide the assist for the winner,” he told AFCB TV before their EFL Cup game against Stoke City.

In the same AFCON qualification, Semenyo had played a crucial role by getting Ghana a vital win in Kumasi when he climbed off the bench to score a late winner against Angola in Chris Hughton’s first game as Black Stars coach.

After making his debut under Otto Addo in June 2022, Semenyo has established himself as an important player for the four-time African champions and is expected to join the team in subsequent matches as the 2023 AFCON approaches.

Ghana will discover their AFCON group opponents on October 12. The Black Stars will hope to end the country’s 41-year trophy drought.

