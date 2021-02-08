Member of the defunct Praye music group, Praye Tietia, has set the internet buzzing with a Senior High School photo.

Praye stated the photo was taken on the hills of popular Adisadel School where he was educated some 22 years ago.

The photo is of pensive-looking Praye Tietia in his oversised zebra uniform and a pair of huge boots to match.

The footwear, one which was highly rated in his days, has got his followers bursting with laughter.

READ ON

Others, including celebrities, have thanked God for the Santa Clausian’s major transition, while some also mocked him for failing to add any height in over two decades.