Popular Ghanaian musician, Lukeman Ekow Baidoo, popularly known as Teephlow, has taken to social media to announce the passing of his father.

In a post published on Facebook, he called death terrible and wished his father a peaceful departure.

Teephlow wrote, “death is wicked; rest well, Rest well Dada” alongside a picture of his father on Monday, January 23, 2023.

His brother and manager, Ibrahim Baidoo, also gave some information about the tragic occurrence.