Ghanaian socialite, Ayisha Modi, has alleged that her beef with Stonebwoy was staged.

It can be recalled that somewhere in 2022, Ayisha Modi and Stonebwoy made the headlines after the musician firmly stated in an interview that the female celebrity is not part of his team.

Following Stonebwoy’s utterances, Ayisha Modi stormed the internet to make some revelations on how she pumped money into Stonebwoy’s career when he was still underground.

He exposed how she was the one who used her hard-earned money to build Stonebwoy’s brand but he’s now lying to the whole world that he doesn’t know her from Adam.

The two traded subtle jabs at each other for some time until peace finally prevailed after Stonebwoy‘s Ashaiman To The World Concert.

Speaking in an interview with Kofi TV, Ayisha Modi alleged that her beef with the BHIM Nation boss was staged.

According to her, it was just a plot to hype his Ashaiman To The World Concert.

Ayisha explained that there’s no bad blood between her and Stonebwoy because she still sees him as her younger brother.