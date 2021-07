Takoradi-based actor, Too Much, of television series, Junka Town fame, has escaped death after being involved in a ghastly accident.

The accident reportedly occurred on Sunday, July 25, 2021, though details remain sketchy.

The actor, born Ibrahim Idrees, took to his Facebook page to break the news.

He shared a photo of his vehicle which had the fender badly damaged and a flat tyre.

Posting the photo, he wrote: Thank God for my life last night.

