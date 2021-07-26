A football player, identified as Jonah, has died after he slumped during a football match in Nasarawa State in Nigeria.

Details of his death are still sketchy at the time of this report, however, it was gathered that the incident happened at the weekend in Angwa- Ali in Akwanga Local Government Area of the state.

“Rest in peace… Friend who turned brother… Akwanga will miss u, Depot football team will miss u, Angwa-ali will miss u but I will miss u more,” one Okefu Abraham wrote on Monday morning, July 26.