The Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) has successfully identified all areas prone to road accidents in the country.

The Director-General of MTTD, COP Frederick Adu-Anim, who disclosed this, told JoyNews his outfit is charting a new path to reduce road accidents in the country following the outcome of a research in this regard.

According to him, a new set of trained officers, together with some old trusted officers, will be dispatched to these areas permanently.

“For me, I want to get people, fresh recruits so that after their basic training, we blend them with some old hands that we trust. We don’t want people who are, ‘suspected to have been tainted with corruption’. We want fresh people who are free from that kind of canker so that we can manage them for some time until we recruit another set,” he stated.

As part of their duties, they will educate the populace who reside in those areas, on road safety measures.

The country this year has recorded numerous deaths owing to road accidents.

Data available to the MTTD of the Ghana Police Service suggests 200 people died in June alone.

From January to May, about 1,250 people lost their lives to road accidents.

According to the Tema MTTD, negligence on the Accra-Tema Motorway is the major contributor to the increasing road carnage on that stretch.