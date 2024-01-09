The Black Stars of Ghana played have been held by Namibia in a preparatory game ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

In the game played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Monday night, Namibia had a brighter start to the contest as the Black Stars struggled to take control of the game.

⏱️𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟 𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘 – It ends goalless at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium 🏟️



🇬🇭 Ghana 0️⃣-0️⃣ Namibia 🇳🇦#BlackStars pic.twitter.com/NwMEfUk5dS — 🇬🇭 Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) January 8, 2024

After a poor showing in the first half, the two teams went into the break on level pegging as the fans booed the Black Stars due to their poor performance.

After recess, the Black Stars improved but could not dominate the contest and still failed to find the back of the net when Lawrence Ati-zigi, Andre Ayew, Jonathan Sowah, Osman Bukari and others were all introduced.

Chris Hughton made some good changes in the latter part of the international friendly, Namibia managed to contain the threat of the hosts and held on to force the match to end in a goalless draw.

The friendly game is the last game for the Black Stars before they depart on January 10 for the start of the 2023 AFCON on Saturday, January 13.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Kudus will join the camp on Tuesday.

Ghana will play her first tournament match on Sunday, January 14 against Cape Verde in Group B at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan.

The Black Stars will face Egypt at the same venue four days later in the second group game and then Mozambique at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on January 22, 2024.