A policeman, who is yet to be identified, has reportedly been shot in a bullion van robbery at Maapehia on the Techiman Sunyani Highway in the Bono East region.

Reports indicate that the incident occurred on Friday while he was escorting the mini van which belongs to WESTEC Security Services.

Eight armed men are said to have attacked occupants of the bullion van with registration number GT 3181-W while heading from Techiman towards Sunyani.

ALSO READ:

The gang opened gun fire and wounded the police officer who was on escort duty on the left arm and bolted with an undisclosed amount of money.

The Toyota Hilux mini bullion van has since been towed to the Techiman Divisional Police station for investigations.