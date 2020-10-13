The Ghana Police Service has reacted to reports of alleged attacks of students at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) Campus by men armed with knives and guns.

According to the Central Regional Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Oppong, the police have not received any report on that and therefore Ghanaians should ignore the alleged video.

“The police are not aware and have not received any report on the video making rounds. We have spoken to UCC security and they don’t know where that video is coming from and so the video going viral on social media should be ignored,” she said on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show.

Again, she noted that UCC has three police cars which patrol every evening on campus, adding that the regional commander has met hostel owners and given them security tips.

In view of this, she could not fathom why such video will make rounds.

DSP Oppong said they always communicate with the Vice-Chancellor of the school but have not received any report from him as well.

This notwithstanding, DSP Oppong urged students to report to the police as they will receive them with open arms and ensure that investigations commence into the alleged robbery.

“These are children above 18 years and should know better and so if you think something is not right on campus, it is important that they come to our office and report and we will be ready to listen to them.

“These students also have a role to play as far as their security is concerned and so they shouldn’t accuse authorities when they have not done anything about it,” she urged.

