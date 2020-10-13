The skin on the heels is thick and dry, and with excessive activity, it tends to bleed and crack.

Cracked heels are a common foot condition, which can cause discomfort or even pain. They result from dry skin and are accompanied by thickened skin, plus sometimes yellow or brown calluses around the heel edge.

Often, the only problem with cracked heels is their appearance. However, in some cases, the condition can be severe if the cracks become infected.

Although it occurs in both adults and children, it seems to be severe among women.

Standing on a cold or hard floor for long, intensive walking, and being overweight are some of the reasons heels crack.

But these problems can be fixed when you try these lifestyle listed below.

Vegetable oil

Studies show that vegetable oils contain emollient properties, along with antimicrobial, antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and wound-healing properties.

They act as nutritional building blocks for healthy skin. These potent qualities of vegetable oils can help treat cracked heels.

Method: Wash your feet and dry them with a clean towel. Apply a layer of vegetable oil on the affected area.

Wear a pair of thick socks and leave them on overnight. Wash your feet in the morning.

Honey

Honey is a natural antiseptic that helps heal cracked feet, and its soothing properties help revitalize the skin.

Method: Mix one cup of honey in half a bucket of warm water.

Soak your feet for about 15-20 minutes in the water-honey mixture. Scrub off gently.

Shea Butter

Shea butter hydrates, nourish, and moisturizes the skin. It also possesses healing properties and improves various skin conditions related to dryness because of its vitamin A and vitamin E content.

Method: Apply shea butter on your feet and massage them for a minute or two so that it is absorbed easily.

Slip-on some socks and leave the shea butter on overnight.

Banana and Avocado foot mask

Avocado contains vitamins A, E, and omega fatty acids and other nutrients that promote wound healing. Banana works as a moisturizer. These properties may help treat cracked heels.

Method: Blend a ripe banana and half an avocado. Apply this thick, creamy paste over your heels and feet.

Keep it on for 15 to 20 minutes and then wash off your feet with lukewarm water.

Coconut oil

Coconut oil moisturizes dry skin and also helps get rid of dead skin cells. It can penetrate to the deeper layers of the skin and nourish them.

Method: Apply coconut oil liberally on your feet. Slip-on the socks and go to bed. Shower as usual in the morning.