The Somanya Police Command is on a manhunt for eight suspected armed robbers for attacking the SP Gas Filling Station at Trom in the Yilo Krobo Municipality of the Eastern region.

The suspects are said to have physically assaulted the attendants and made away with an unspecified amount of money.

According to reports, the armed men subjected the pump attendants at the station to severe beatings in a bid to retrieve information about where the daily sales were kept.

Wednesday’s incident is reported to lasted for about 10 minutes. However, the robbers destroyed the CCTV camera installed at the station before fleeing the scene.

Meanwhile, the police who have invited the owner of the facility to help with investigations are also pleading with the general public to volunteer information that will lead to the apprehension of the robbers.