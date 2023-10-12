Police in Somanya are on a manhunt for eight suspected armed robbers who attacked the SP gas filling station at Trom in the Yilo Krobo Municipality of the Eastern region and made away with an unspecified amount of cash.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

According to reports, the armed men subjected the pump attendants at the station to severe beatings in a bid to retrieve information about where the daily sales were kept.

The operation lasted for ten minutes but the robbers destroyed the CCTV camera installed at the station before fleeing the scene.

The police patrol team in the area responded to the incident late and met the absence of the robbers.

Meanwhile, the police who have invited the owner of the facility to help with investigations are also pleading with the general public to volunteer information that will lead to the apprehension of the robbers.

ALSO READ: