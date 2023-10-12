Some angry youth of Gomoa Central in the Central region have warned members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to stop threatening musician cum politician, Kwame Asare Obeng popularly known as A Plus.

Last Saturday, some NPP youth who invaded Accra-based UTV studios, singled out A Plus and demanded an apology for his incessant attacks on government.

The group vowed to deal with him if he fails to heed to their call.

But the youth in Gomoa Central claims government is targeting the musician because he is a threat to its political fortunes in 2024.

Addressing the press on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, the leader of the group, Alex Donkor said A Plus is being threatened because he has declared his intention to contest the Gomoa Central parliamentary seat as an independent candidate.

His candidature, he stated is a threat to incumbent Member of Parliament, Naana Eyiah Quansah.

Mr. Donkor urged the NPP national executives to call their youth to order or face their wrath.

Meanwhile, A Plus has predicated landslide victory in the parliamentary elections and admonished potential aspirants to allow him go unopposed to save them money and time.

