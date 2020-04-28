A notorious armed robber and rapist at Yeji in the Bono East region has been shot dead by the police.

Identified as Ernest Akorli, alias Jerigoji, the deceased is alleged to have raped and murdered a 20-year-old lady in the area.

Mr Akorli is said to have met his untimely death on Monday, after engaging the police in a gun battle when they went to arrest him.

READ:

COVID-19 fight will be a major campaign tool – Sammy Awuku

Ghana’s coronavirus death toll reaches 16

According to the police, they received intelligence on his location and immediately dispatched officers to apprehend him.

However, the robber in his attempt to escape opened fire on the police which they (police) retaliated, causing his death.