Copyright © 20

National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said the strides made in fighting the coronavirus pandemic will be a major campaign tool in the December elections.

ALSO READ:

Sammy Awuku said the Akufo-Addo government has proven beyond reasonable doubt that, it is up to any challenge given the fete chalked in fighting the pandemic.

Sammy Awuku

The NPP man made the comment on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday while reacting to criticisms about the government’s handling of the pandemic.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has singled out the social intervention programme during the lockdown and accused the government of sharing food on partisan lines.

The party’s flagbearer, former President Mahama, who said the sharing of the cooked meal was shambolic, also started feeding some households whom he claimed were neglected by government.

But, Mr Awuku said the ‘ugly noises’ being made by the NDC is because they are alarmed at the goodwill the NPP is enjoying few months to the elections.

He explained that, due to the praises being heaped on President Nana Akufo-Addo on his handling of the pandemic, the opposition party is moving heaven on earth to demonise him.

“The NDC will not see anything good in how government is handling COVID-19 but they failed in handling cholera outbreak,” he jabbed.

The NPP National Organiser is certain Ghanaians would renew the mandate of President Akufo-Addo for his proven track record and how effective he is leading the coronavirus fight.

Mr Awuku said the government will not be distracted in the COVID-19 fight to save lives and property.

Listen to attached audio above for more: