Parliamentary candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Wa West Constituency, Supt Peter Lanchene Toobu (Rtd), has proposed to the government what he describes as a “30-day whole-of-Ghana approach to defeat Covid-19.”

According to him, the updates announced by President Nana Akufo-Addo, which he believes started on a good note, have gradually grown into a medium for political campaign.

“In fact, Address No. 8 was a total departure from the battleground,” he said in a statement on April 28, 2020.

Government has over the past few weeks, instituted a number of measures including a partial three-week lockdown in parts of the country.

A ban on public gatherings, closure of borders and the practice of social distancing have also been enforced with the intention of containing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

But Supt. Toobu argues that some of the measures were late in coming but expressed confidence that his proposed actions will help reduce transmission.

Among the Wa West Member of Parliament aspirant’s recommendations are the need to “treat the Covid-19 attack as a war and get the military to play a lead role at the operational level with customised tactics to deal with the invisible enemy.”

He also argued that President Akufo-Addo must use “two-thirds of all people on the government payroll (400,000) to staff the operation that will kick out Covid-19,” adding that “they can respectfully earn their salaries in this crisis situation by contributing effectively in this battle.”

Below is the 30-day whole-of-Ghana approach: