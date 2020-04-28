Five more persons, according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS), have lost their lives to the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

This raises the death toll in the country from 11 to 16.

Addressing the press in Accra on Tuesday, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye revealed that Ghana’s case count now stands at 1,671 with 188 recoveries.

The regional breakdown of COVID-19 cases on the GHS website are as follows:

Greater Accra Region – 1,433

Ashanti Region – 84

Eastern Region – 57

Upper East Region – 18

Oti Region – 17

Central Region – 17

Northern Region – 13

Volta Region – 11

Western Region – 9

Upper West Region – 8

North East Region – 2

Western North Region – 1

Savannah Region – 0

Bono Region – 0

Ahafo Region – 0