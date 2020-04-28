Wilfred Osei Kweku Palmer says player selections to form the various national teams are being influenced by top officials of the Football Association.

According to the Tema Youth FC president, nepotism takes centre stage at the detriment of the development of the game since some officials use their influences to invite players that do not match the requirements needed to solve a technical problem in various national teams.

Osei Palmer, who was disqualified from contesting the Ghana Football Association presidential seat worked as a member of Black Stars management committee.

Osei Kweku Palmer

“It is an open secret that GFA officials influence the selection of players into the national team. There are some players who come to the national team but are not fit to be in the team,” Palmer told Daily Graphic.

“Instead of we looking at things from a technical perspective, we tend to look for players very close to us to be part of the team, irrespective of their level or quality of skills they have.

“If you have your doubts, you can talk to the ex-coaches and they will tell you a lot,” he added.

Osei Palmer is still banking his hopes of becoming Ghana FA on Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) to overturn a ruling which barred him from contesting for the position last year.

The astute administrator has also accused the current country’s football governing body of failing to change the phase of Ghana football as the president promised.

A positive ruling from CAS would mean that a new election will be held since the one that brought Kurt Okraku into office would be nullified.