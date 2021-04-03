The Ghana Police Service has rebutted claims that the Editor-in-chief of online portal Whatsup News was arrested at gunpoint.

DSP Juliana Obeng, the head of the Criminal Investigative Department’s Public Affairs, in a statement on Friday, confirmed the arrest of David Tamakloe.

She said the Department arrested the journalist on Thursday, April 1.

This comes after reports that he has been arrested by some unidentified security officials allegedly from National Security.

“Suspect was arrested on alleged offences of an attempt to commit a crime to wit: extortion contrary to section 18(1) and 151(1) and the publication of false news contrary to section 208 of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (Act 29),” DSP Obeng said.

On Friday morning, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, a member of the Constitutional, Legal & Parliamentary Affairs Committee condemned what he described as the “Rambo-styled arrest” of Mr Tamakloe.

The South Dayi Member of Parliament appealed to the Inspector General of Police to direct that the journalist “is admitted to police inquiry bail so he can join his family at Easter.”

He added: “If any prima facie determination is made after the Easter festivities, he can be properly arraigned in court so he would take steps to defend himself in the matter.”

In a statement hours later, the Police said: “Suspect after being cautioned has been released on Police Inquiry bail to a surety to report on Tuesday, April 6, for further action.”

DSP Obeng added: “the CID denies any allegations of arresting the suspect at gunpoint.”

According to reports, Mr Tamakloe was arrested in a similar fashion a couple of months ago without justification.